Altered Photo of Women Being Chained Shared Amid Afghanistan Crisis

A set of two images – one claimed to be from 1960 and another from 2021 – is being shared on social media to claim that the 1960 image showed a "progressive" Afghanistan with women smiling and walking in the streets wearing skirts and the 2021 image showed three women clad in burqa and chained, with a man walking ahead of them.

However, we found that while the image that is claimed to be from 1960 is from 1972 in Afghanistan, the other image is an altered one, where the chain has been added. Moreover, the photo was taken in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, and not in Afghanistan, as claimed.

This comes in the backdrop of the Taliban, that took control of Afghanistan, stating that it will respect women's rights within the framework of the Sharia (Islamic law).