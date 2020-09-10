‘Alien’ Creature Spotted in India? No, It’s a Silicone Sculpture

The viral image is actually of a silicone sculpture created by an Italian artist, Laira Maganuco, and not of a real animal as claimed.

A reverse image search led us to a blog carrying the viral images, titled “Unbelievable Creepy Hyper Realistic Creatures By Laira Maganuco”

On running a keyword search, we found the images on Maganuco’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The artist had posted the pictures on 3 October 2018, captioning it ‘single piece silicone armadillo hybrid.’