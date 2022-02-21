Did Akhilesh Yadav Say 'Those Who Want to Oppress Poor, Should Vote For SP'? No!

A video of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking at a campaign rally is being shared on social media, claiming that he had said that 'those who don't want to follow the law of the land and oppress the poor must vote for SP.'

The video is being shared as the polling for three phases has concluded in the state and the fourth phase will be held on 24 February, with the results being declared on 10 March.

However, we found that the video is altered and he said the opposite of what is being claimed. At a campaign speech in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, he had said that those who don't want to follow the law and oppress the poor, mustn't vote for SP.