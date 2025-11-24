No, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Didn’t Ask PM Modi Question About Operation Sindoor

A video showing actor and model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaking at a public event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance in being shared on social media.
What does she say?: The video shows the actor purportedly asking PM Modi questions about India's losses during Operation Sindoor, such as "six jets", 300 soldiers, four Rafale fighter aircrafts, two S-400 missile systems, land in Kashmir and Rajasthan, and so on.
The claim: This clip is being shared to claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confronted PM Modi with these questions and that the Indian media is being forced to delete the video.
How do we know?: To start with, we ran a keyword search using both their names.
The first result led us to a nine-minute-long video published by The Indian Express' official YouTube channel, which mentioned that she spoke at Puttuparthi, Andhra Pradesh.
The video's description said that Rai spoke during spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations.
In her speech, she spoke about unity, love, peace, discipline, dedication, devotion, and determination, speaking about Sathya Sai Baba's service in the field of education.
She also spoke about his healthcare system, which provided aid to those who needed it free of cost across hospitals in the country.
Discussing the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation's work to provide potable water in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, she lay emphasis on the value of service towards people.
Sri Sathya Sai Official's YouTube channel also published a video of her speech on 19 November, noting that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and other state ministers were also in attendance.
Nowhere during this speech did she mention Operation Sindoor or target PM Modi with questions.
What did AI detection tools say?: To check whether the viral claim was altered using AI, we ran the video through Hiya's Deepfake voice detector.
It gave a section of the video an authenticity score of 16 out of 100, saying that the sampled voice was "likely a deepfake."
However, Hive Moderation's tool did not identify the audio or video elements as AI-generated content.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video was altered, likely using AI, to falsely claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned PM Modi about Operation Sindoor.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)