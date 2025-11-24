No, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Didn’t Ask PM Modi Question About Operation Sindoor

A video showing actor and model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaking at a public event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance in being shared on social media.

What does she say?: The video shows the actor purportedly asking PM Modi questions about India's losses during Operation Sindoor, such as "six jets", 300 soldiers, four Rafale fighter aircrafts, two S-400 missile systems, land in Kashmir and Rajasthan, and so on.

The claim: This clip is being shared to claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confronted PM Modi with these questions and that the Indian media is being forced to delete the video.