This Video of Airport Security Personnel Stealing From Passenger Is Scripted

The video is actually scripted and does not show a real incident of a security personnel stealing from a passenger.

A video which shows an airport security personnel stealing money from a passenger who is passing through security checks is being shared on the internet as a recent incident.

What are users saying?: Those sharing the video have cautioned people by saying, "Be careful during immigration inside the airport...Share to as many groups as possible (sic)."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video is actually scripted and does not show a real incident of a security personnel stealing from a passenger. People in the viral video have also featured in similar kinds of videos.

What led us to the truth?: We divided the video into several keyframes using the help of a video verification tool, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.

  • This led us to a longer version of the video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'PaulVuTV'.

  • The video was titled, "Greedy employee takes from passenger!" and was uploaded on 2 November.

People in the viral video: While the video on YouTube did not carry any disclaimer, Team WebQoof found similar types of videos uploaded on the channel.

They featured the people seen in the viral video. You can view these videos here, here, and here.

  People in the viral videos were also seen in other videos uploaded on the channel.

    People in the viral videos were also seen in other videos uploaded on the channel.

    (Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  

    People in the viral videos were also seen in other videos uploaded on the channel.

    (Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  

    People in the viral videos were also seen in other videos uploaded on the channel.

    (Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: It is clear that the video is scripted and people seen in the viral video have also featured in other clips uploaded on the YouTube channel.

