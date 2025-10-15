Did Owaisi Refuse To Accept ‘I Love Muhammad’ Photo Frame? A Fact-Check

A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is being circulated on the internet with a claim that it shows him recently refusing to accept a 'I Love Muhammad' photo frame.
What did users say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle 'Indraneel' had posted with a caption that said, "At an event, youths gifted Asaduddin Owaisi a photo frame of the picture I Love Muhammad. Owaisi refused to accept it ..(sic)."
How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video directed us to a news report published by Live Hindustan.
The report said that people had gifted a poster to Owaisi, which featured his picture next to the Gumbad-e-K
To this, he responded in Hindi, "Where's the Gumbad-e-Khizra, and where am I? Why are you making me the culprit."
He later asked people to cover his photo with their hands and then returned the photo frame.
Other sources: NDTV, too, had shared a video on their official YouTube channel, where Owaisi could be seen asking people to cover his face.
He could be heard making the same statement as seen in the news reports above.
The video clearly showed that Owaisi returned the photo frame after he noticed his photo next to Gumbad-e-Khizra.
Did Owaisi say something?: While we did not find a direct response from Owaisi, he had reposted a clarification on his official X handle.
The post that was shared on 2 October said that Owaisi had accepted the photo frame, however, he objected when he found out that his picture was put next to Gumbad-e-Khizra.
This is when Owaisi returned the photo frame. The post urged others to not share "false propaganda".
What is Gumbad-e-Khizra?: As per an article, the gumbad is a green-coloured dome over Prophet Muhammad's tomb and early Muslim Caliphs, Abu Bakr and Umar. It is located in Medina.
Conclusion: Evidently, the viral claim lacked essential context and the reason why Owaisi refused to accept the photo frame.
