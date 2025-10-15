Did Owaisi Refuse To Accept ‘I Love Muhammad’ Photo Frame? A Fact-Check

A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is being circulated on the internet with a claim that it shows him recently refusing to accept a 'I Love Muhammad' photo frame.

What did users say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle 'Indraneel' had posted with a caption that said, "At an event, youths gifted Asaduddin Owaisi a photo frame of the picture I Love Muhammad. Owaisi refused to accept it ..(sic)."