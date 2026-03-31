AI-Generated Clip Viral as Woman Fell in Lion's Enclosure in Jamshedpur Zoo

A video showing a woman in a lion's enclosure is being shared as an incident from a zoo in Jamshedpur, India.
The clip shows a lion approaching a woman who remains still, as it circles around her before eventually leaving her unharmed.
What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
However, this did not lead us to any credible news reports or official statements to support the viral clip.
This led us to a post on Instagram by a user named "Shawn Arranha," who uploaded the same viral clip on his page.
The post's caption included hashtags such a "Sora, Sora 2," which is a generative AI model that creates realistic or stylised videos.
We went through the user's page and found that his bio noted, "Viral Shock Ai."
This led us to run the viral clip on AI-detection tool Hive Moderation which revealed that the video was 99.8 percent AI-generated.
Conclusion: The viral clip is AI-generated and not a real incident from Jamshedpur, as claimed on social media.
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