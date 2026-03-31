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AI-Generated Clip Viral as Woman Fell in Lion's Enclosure in Jamshedpur Zoo

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was AI-generated.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
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A video showing a woman in a lion's enclosure is being shared as an incident from a zoo in Jamshedpur, India.

The clip shows a lion approaching a woman who remains still, as it circles around her before eventually leaving her unharmed.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

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What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • However, this did not lead us to any credible news reports or official statements to support the viral clip.

  • This led us to a post on Instagram by a user named "Shawn Arranha," who uploaded the same viral clip on his page.

  • The post's caption included hashtags such a "Sora, Sora 2," which is a generative AI model that creates realistic or stylised videos.

  • We went through the user's page and found that his bio noted, "Viral Shock Ai."

This led us to run the viral clip on AI-detection tool Hive Moderation which revealed that the video was 99.8 percent AI-generated.

Conclusion: The viral clip is AI-generated and not a real incident from Jamshedpur, as claimed on social media.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

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