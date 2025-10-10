AI-Generated Clip Showing a Funeral for a Police Dog Shared as Real

A video showing the funeral of a police dog is being shared on social media.
In the clip, the deceased dog can be seen carried in a coffin surrounded by men dressed in police uniform and other dogs paying their respects.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots to check if this video had been posted by any credible sources; however, we did not find any.
However, the results led us to the same video on YouTube by a channel named, 'Mama Papa Wowo,' from 22 September.
Its description noted, "Please understand this is AI generated content editing. There is no real puppy getting harmed during the video making process. We love animials and will never take any action purposely hurt any of them." (sic.)
As per the YouTube guidelines, a disclaimer stated that the content was digitally altered.
About the channel: We checked the channel's description which noted that it produced and created videos which were, 'artificial intelegence generated content.'
It stressed, "Please be aware that most of scenes in my videos do not take place in real life."
AI-detection tool confirms: To get another round of confirmation, we ran the viral video on AI-detection tool called Hive Moderation, and it concluded that the clip 'likely' contained 98.9 per cent AI-generated content.
Conclusion: The viral video showing a dog funeral has been created using AI and is not real.
