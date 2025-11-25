AI-Generated Clip Showing Monkey Firing an Indian Soldier’s Rifle Viral as Real

A video allegedly showing a monkey attempting to attack an Indian soldier, sleeping in his chair, is being shared on social media.
In the clip, the monkey also fires the soldier's rifle placed closed to his chair.
Some of these posts also questioned the Indian army's strength.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if such an incident had taken place, recently. However, we did not find any credible evidence or news reports to prove the validity of the viral clip.
Anomalies in the video: Team WebQoof spotted a few anomalies, which are often prevalent in AI-generated videos.
At first, the swift movement with which the soldier ran after he was startled by the alleged gun shot. Secondly, the missing leg of the chair is shown in the image.
Additionally, the speed and swiftness with which the monkey picked the gun is also a possible red flag.
We, then, ran this video on AI-detection platform Hive Moderation and found that the viral clip was contained AI-generated content.
Team WebQoof, then, divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We found a better-quality video uploaded on a YouTube page named "IsqStories" from 15 November.
This channel contained similar clips showing monkeys firing security personnel's rifles.
Conclusion: An AI-generated clip showing a monkey attack an Indian soldier is being shared on social media.
