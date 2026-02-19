AI-Generated Clip Showing Prez Macron Blaming India for Rafale Deal Losses Viral

Amid French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit to India from 17 to 19 February, a video that France had rejected India’s proposal for a comprehensive defence partnership is being shared on social media.
The video, showing Macron speaking at a podium and Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing beside him, alleged that the decision followed a sharp drop in the stock value of Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets, and cited “inefficiency within the Indian Air Force” as the reason.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a clip by ANI on YouTube which was uploaded on 17 February. The ANI video featured a 'joint statement' by President Macron and PM Modi.
Team WebQoof went through the contents of video but found no mention of Macron criticising India and the Rafale deal.
We also went through the official joint statement from India and France published by the Ministry of External Affairs on 17 February.
The document highlighted enhanced collaboration, encompassing defence partnerships, innovation alliances, and conversations at the AI Impact Summit.
It mentioned no criticism of India’s military forces or any signs of tense relations.
Additionally, we found no credible media reports which stated that such a statement was delivered by Macron in a public setting.
This led us to run the video on AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the viral clip was generated using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter)
Conclusion: The viral video is created using AI and is not a real statement delivered by Macron during his official visit to India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)