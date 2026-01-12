ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Showing Tiger Attacking Biker Viral as Real

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a tiger attacking a biker and dragging him away into a forest-like space is being shared as a real incident on social media platforms.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if there had been any recent cases of tiger attacks in India.

  • However, none of the reports matched with the viral video in question.

  • We then noticed some irregularities in the video, such as the tiger's body appearing distorted in some frames and the car's number plate being illegible.

  • Here is a close-up of the frame.

    (Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)&nbsp;

  • Such anomalies are often noticed in content created using AI.

  • Team WebQoof then ran the clip on the AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation, which revealed that the viral video was created using AI.

Conclusion: The viral clip showing a tiger attacking a biker is created using AI and is not a real incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×