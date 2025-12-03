iBomma Case: AI-Manipulated Video Viral as Ravi Immadi Showing Hacking in Court

A video allegedly showing Ravi Immadhi, the accused and administrator of the iBomma movie-piracy network, in a courtroom is being shared on social media.
In the clip, the man is seen using a laptop while detailing a ‘hacking procedure’ to a judge. The man is shown wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset during the alleged demonstration.
What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It did not lead us to any reports or credible sources to prove the validity of the video.
However, we noticed that the badge on the police personnel's uniform differed than the actual Telangana police logo.
The reverse image search results led us to the same video on Instagram uploaded by Prajayhoney on 23 November.
It noted, "A video of iBomma Immadi Ravi performing a live hacking demo in court wearing a VR headset is going viral on social media. Ravi is clearly seen standing on the stand, typing on a laptop, and showing his hack proof in front of the judge. This shocking clip is being shared widely on social media through phone footage from the audience outside." (sic.)
We found a couple of more videos claiming to show Ravi being produced in court or the CCTV footage of his place on this Instagram profle.
We contacted the Instagram user who confirmed that the video was created using AI.
Here's what he told The Quint:
"This content is AI-generated and crafted by me. I work at a non-public AI company that hasn’t launched yet, and we are currently testing our models."Instagram user Prajay Honey
Results by AI-detection tool: We ran it on AI-detection tool 'Deepfake-O-Meter,' where three of its detectors flagged the content as AI. The scores were "100 per cent, 92.5 per cent and 99.9 per cent."
iBomma case: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit arrested Ravi Immadi, the alleged mastermind behind the iBomma and Bappam piracy network, which operated over 65 mirror sites and hosted nearly 21,000 pirated films. The racket drew millions of users monthly and also diverted visitors to illegal betting platforms, expanding its fraud operations.
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated video claiming to show court proceedings of the iBomma case has gone viral on social media, as real.
