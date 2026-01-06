ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI-Manipulated Video of a Leopard Attack Viral as One From Amravati as Real

Rescue Team in Amravati noted that the viral video was fake and not a real incident.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing a leopard attacking people on a moving train, taking hold of someone, and inciting panic among travellers is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the clip claim that the incident took place in Gopal Nagar, Amravati district, Maharashtra.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

  • The Rescue Team in Amravati noted that the viral video was 'fake'.

What we found: At first, we noticed some anomalies in the viral clip such as the leopard's body parts being invisible when it is seeing running along the train.

  • These anomalies are usually found in content created using AI.

  • We, then, ran the video on AI-detection tool 'Deepfake-O-Meter,' where one of its parameters deemed the video as AI.

  • We then ran a relevant keyword search about recent leopard attacks in Amravati and found a statement by a rescue team officer of the region, Amol Gavner, who stated that the viral video was fake and has been generated using "AI technology."

Conclusion: The viral clip showing the leopard attack is AI-manipulated and not a real incident.

