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AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as One of Victims of Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

The image was found to be AI-generated, and there are no credible sources to support the validity of the claim.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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An image has been making the rounds on social media claiming that it shows a mother and son who lost their lives to the Jabalpur cruise tragedy.

The tragedy happened on 30 April 2026, when a boat capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, killing almost 13 people on the boat.

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and does not show an actual photo of a mother and son who drowned in the Jabalpur cruise tragedy.

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How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources which shared this image.

  • We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which confirmed that the image is 94.2 percent likely to be generated by AI.

Clarification by Collector of Jabalpur: The collector of Jabalpur issued a clarification stating that the image is either AI-generated or from another source and has nothing to do with the Jabalpur cruise accident.

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared with a false claim that it shows a mother and son who drowned in the Jabalpur cruise tragedy.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Madhya Pradesh   Boat Accident   Jabalpur 

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