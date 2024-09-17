ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Visual Of Massive Protest in Manipur Shared as Real

This visual is created using Artificial Intelligence. The creator has rightfully mentioned it in the caption.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A visual showing several people on the streets showing solidarity with Manipur is being shared as a real incident.

  • Those sharing wrote, "Manipur status is unattainable."

This visual is created using Artificial Intelligence. The creator has rightfully mentioned it in the caption.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: This visual is created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the same clip on an Instagram page called, '@paribhraman, which was uploaded on 1 February.

  • The user mentioned that the images used were created using AI.

An archive of the post can be found here.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

  • We have reached out to the user for their inputs and the story will be updated once the response is received.

We checked the viral clip on AI-detection websites and the results are below.

Contrails.AI - We, then, checked the video with the help of Contrails.AI - a Bengaluru-based AI startup working on detecting AI-generated content.

  • Their report concluded that the video frames were a 'sequence of Al-Generated static frames' and the audio was also manipulated, but did not necessarily use AI.

Report's summary by Contrails.AI

Report's summary by Contrails.AI

(Source: Contrails.AI) 

Similarly, we also ran the visual on Hive Moderation which concluded that the visual was 99.9% generated using AI.

Here are the results given by Hive Moderation.

Here are the results given by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: The visual is generated using AI and is being falsely shared as real.

