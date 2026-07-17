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AI-Generated Video of Drone Show Over Puri Jagannath Temple Goes Viral as Real

We found out that the video is AI-generated.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been going viral on the internet, claiming to show a drone show at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, ahead of Rath Yatra 2026 celebrations.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show actual footage of a drone show from the Jagannath Temple

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources that shared it.

  • Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool.

  • The tool gave results that the video is more than 88 percent likely to be AI-generated.

  • Upon close observation, the watermark for Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, is visible.

  • We ran the image through SynthID, which concluded that both the audio and the visuals in the video contain signals indicating that they were edited or generated using Google AI.

  • We found news reports stating that the Puri district administration declared a 'No Flying Zone' for drones from 16 to 27 July to ensure public safety and order during the annual Rath Yatra.

  • This disproves the claim that the video shows a drone show.

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show actual footage of a drone show at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Puri   Jagannath Rath Yatra   Webqoof 

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