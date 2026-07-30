Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video of Assam Flood Shared as Real Visuals

A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the current flood situation in Assam.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources sharing it.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool which flagged the video as more than 95 percent likely to be AI-generated.
While watching the video, we observed some irregularities.
The legs of the people seen in the video look peculiar and do not look natural.
In the video, we also see a house being submerged. However, there is no reaction from the person sitting on the roof of the house.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show an authentic clip of the Assam flood.
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