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Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video of Assam Flood Shared as Real Visuals

The video does not show authentic footage of the impact of the floods in Assam.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the current flood situation in Assam.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show an authentic clip of the Assam floods.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources sharing it.

  • Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool which flagged the video as more than 95 percent likely to be AI-generated.

  • While watching the video, we observed some irregularities.

  • The legs of the people seen in the video look peculiar and do not look natural.

  • In the video, we also see a house being submerged. However, there is no reaction from the person sitting on the roof of the house.

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show an authentic clip of the Assam flood.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Assam   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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