AI-Generated Video of a Para-Gymnast Performing Falsely Shared as Real Clip

A video is going viral on social media, showing a young para-gymnast performing and tearing up at the end.
One of the posts sharing the video was captioned, "Luck didn't give both hands to this little girl, but she did wonders with her courage and talent. Such an excellent balance of body without hands is really astonishing."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and found no reports or credible sources sharing it.
While watching the clips, we noticed some visual inconsistencies.
During the performance, the athlete's body part blurs unnaturally.
The faces in the crowd behind the athlete appear distorted and morph as the video progresses.
We then ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that seven of its detectors flagged the viral clip as an AI-generated one.
We also ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool that flagged the video as 99.8 percent likely to be AI-generated.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of a para-gymnast performing.
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