ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI-Generated Images of Virat Kohli's Sand Statue Shared as Real on Social Media

Tools such as Hive and TrueMedia deemed the images as AI-generated.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A collage showing four images of a child posing with a sand statue of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is being shared on social media platforms.

  • Those sharing wrote that the image “shows beautiful artwork of the child.”

Tools such as Hive and TrueMedia deemed the images as AI-generated.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 202K likes and 1.3K shares at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is this true?: The images have been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI)

  • AI detection tools such as Hive and TrueMedia both concluded that the images were AI-generated.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: At first, we noticed few discrepancies in the images. The flag's shape in the background is incorrect.

  • Secondly, the word ‘Spoot’ on Kohli’s jersey was misspelt.

Tools such as Hive and TrueMedia deemed the images as AI-generated.

Here are the few noticable discrepancies in the image. 

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint) 

  • We also noticed that a Facebook user, Ramesh Yadav's post's caption, used a hashtag 'photo editing challenge' was added.

Tools such as Hive and TrueMedia deemed the images as AI-generated.

Here is a close-up of the hashtag. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The user's profile was listed under the 'digital creator' category. We have reached out to the user for further inputs.

What did AI-detection tools says?: Tools such as Hive and True Media gave the following results -

Hive: It concluded that images are 100% AI-generated.

Tools such as Hive and TrueMedia deemed the images as AI-generated.

Here is a copy of the results given by Hive.

(Source: Hive/Screenshot) 

TrueMedia: It said that the images presented substantial evidence of “manipulation.”

Tools such as Hive and TrueMedia deemed the images as AI-generated.

Here is a copy of the results given by TrueMedia.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is clear that the images is AI-generated.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Virat Kohil 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×