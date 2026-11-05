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AI-Generated Image Shared To Show INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi

We found that the image was generated using OpenAI.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show the crowd at the 'Chalo Dilli' rally held by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on 1 November.

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources or reports sharing it.

  • Following this, we ran the image through an AI detector, Hive Moderation, which flagged it as 99.9 percent likely to be AI-generated.

  • We also ran the image through Sightengine, an AI detector, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

  • Following this, we ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because it detected a SynthID watermark.

Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and isn't an authentic image from the 'Chalo Dilli' rally.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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