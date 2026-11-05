AI-Generated Image Shared To Show INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi

An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show the crowd at the 'Chalo Dilli' rally held by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources or reports sharing it.
Following this, we ran the image through an AI detector, Hive Moderation, which flagged it as 99.9 percent likely to be AI-generated.
We also ran the image through Sightengine, an AI detector, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.
Following this, we ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because it detected a SynthID watermark.
Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and isn't an authentic image from the 'Chalo Dilli' rally.
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