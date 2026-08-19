AI-Generated Image Shared To Show 'Old Photograph' of PM Modi and Amit Shah

An image is being shared on social media, claiming to be an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and does not show an authentic picture of the duo.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search and could not find any reports or credible sources that shared the image.
The reverse image search led us to a Facebook post that shared the same image with a tag indicating that it is AI-generated.
Following this, we ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.
Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and does not show an authentic picture of the duo.
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