ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI-Generated Image Shared To Show 'Old Photograph' of PM Modi and Amit Shah

We found out that the image was generated using OpenAI tools. 

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image is being shared on social media, claiming to be an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and does not show an authentic picture of the duo.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search and could not find any reports or credible sources that shared the image.

  • The reverse image search led us to a Facebook post that shared the same image with a tag indicating that it is AI-generated.

  • Following this, we ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.

Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and does not show an authentic picture of the duo.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Amit Shah   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×