AI-Generated Image Falsely Claims That Jharkhand Police Seized Cash From Truck

An image purportedly showing Jharkhand's police seizing cash and gold from a truck is being shared on social media platforms.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false as the image is AI-generated.

How did we find out?: At first, we noticed a few discrepancies in the image.

  • Discrepancies in the form of people's facial expressions in the foreground not vividly visible, distorted bodies and unknown currency were in the viral image.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

We, then, ran the image on AI-detection websites such as Hive and TrueMedia.

Following are the results: Hive concluded that the image was 99.9% generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

(Source: Hive/Screenshot) 

TrueMedia: It detected "substantial evidence of manipulation." It concluded it was highly suspicious of being AI-generated.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot) 

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: This image is generated using Artificial Intelligence.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Read More
