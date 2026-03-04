ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image Viral as Khamenei's Remains Retrieved from Rubble

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the image was created using AI.

WebQoof
Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States-Israel, an image allegedly showing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body being retrieved by miners from rubble is being shared on social media.

  • Khamenei was killed in directed military strikes by the USA and Israel on 28 February.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image has been created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image to check if this visual had been released by any official sources. However, we did not find any such evidence.

  • Team WebQoof then ran a relevant keyword search to check if any Iranian media outlets had published this visual.

  • However, we did not any sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • Upon closer examination, we noticed that the visual appeared almost 'staged.' The placement of the chair and the turban seemed that it was placed.

  • This led us to run the visual on an AI-detection tool called 'Hive Moderation', which revealed that the image was 90% created using AI.

Conclusion: The viral image is created using AI and does not show the real deceased remains of Khamenei.

