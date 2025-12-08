AI-Generated Clip Viral as Donkey Entering Pakistan Parliament amid Session

A short video is being shared on social media that purportedly shows a donkey strolling down the aisle of Pakistan's National Assembly during session. In the clip, the donkey can be seen running at fast pace and knocking people and things over.
Republic TV reported about this video on their website, as well.
What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. However, we did not find any credible sources to support the claim.
We, then, slowed down the clip and noted some discrepancies such as the donkey's movement appearing unnatural and fluid.
In several frames, the donkey incorrectly merges with the items in the clip. These points made us run the clip on the AI-detection website Hive Moderation, which revealed that the clip was 93.1 percent 'likely' AI-generated.
Conclusion: The viral clip showing a donkey entering Pakistan's Parliament is fake as the clip is generated by AI.
