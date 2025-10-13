Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Showing Cow Attacking Luxury Car Viral as Real

A video showing a cow jumping and destroying an orange luxury car is going viral on social media.
The claim: Those sharing claimed that it was a real incident that happened in India.
What we found: At first, we slowed the viral video and noticed some flaws such as the text on the boards in the background being unclear and distorted.
Such discrepancies are often noticed in AI-generated videos which led us to test it on AI-detection tool, DeepFake-O-Meter. It concluded that the clip was created using AI.
Team WebQoof ran a relevant keyword search and found an Instagram page named 'Aikalaakari' where the viral video was uploaded.
The page's username made note that the clips were created using AI.
