ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Showing Cow Attacking Luxury Car Viral as Real

AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter concluded that the video was created using AI.

Khushi MehrotraFaizan Ahmad
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a cow jumping and destroying an orange luxury car is going viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing claimed that it was a real incident that happened in India.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false.

  • This video is not real and was created using artificial intelligence (AI).

  • AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-meter, confirmed the same and concluded that the video was AI-generated.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: At first, we slowed the viral video and noticed some flaws such as the text on the boards in the background being unclear and distorted.

  • Such discrepancies are often noticed in AI-generated videos which led us to test it on AI-detection tool, DeepFake-O-Meter. It concluded that the clip was created using AI.

  • Team WebQoof ran a relevant keyword search and found an Instagram page named 'Aikalaakari' where the viral video was uploaded.

  • The page's username made note that the clips were created using AI.

  • We went through the Instagram page and found similar videos created using AI. You can view them here and here.

Conclusion: This viral video of a cow attacking a luxury car is not real but has been created using AI.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×