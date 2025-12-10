Does This Video Show Elephant falling on a Truck? No, It is AI-Generated

A video showing a large elephant tumbling down a steep, muddy embankment toward a brown flatbed truck in a mountainous region during what appears to be a rainstorm is widely circulating online.
What's the claim?: The viral post claims that an elephant fell onto a truck.
What's the truth?: The video is
Fact-checking analysis revealed several anomalies in the footage, such as an elephant’s leg suddenly appearing.
In the video, the elephant seems to fall onto the truck and tumble down the muddy road, yet the truck continues moving with no evidence of any animal falling on it.
What we found: We conducted a relevant keyword search and found no credible reports of an elephant falling onto a truck.
Upon analysing the clip, we identified multiple visual anomalies, raising a strong suspicion that the footage may be AI-generated.
To verify this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation's tool, which returned a 56 percent likelihood that the footage was AI-generated.
We further analysed the video’s keyframes using Sight Engine's AI image detector, which produced a 97 percent probability, strongly indicating that the video is indeed AI-generated.
Conclusion: The clip of an elephant falling onto a truck has been artificially generated.
