ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Does This Video Show Elephant falling on a Truck? No, It is AI-Generated

The is AI-generated. Hive Moderation and SightEngine detection tools both flag the video as artificially created

Priyanshi Khandelwal
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a large elephant tumbling down a steep, muddy embankment toward a brown flatbed truck in a mountainous region during what appears to be a rainstorm is widely circulating online.

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that an elephant fell onto a truck.

(Similar archives can be found here.)

What's the truth?: The video is AI-generated.

  • Fact-checking analysis revealed several anomalies in the footage, such as an elephant’s leg suddenly appearing.

  • In the video, the elephant seems to fall onto the truck and tumble down the muddy road, yet the truck continues moving with no evidence of any animal falling on it.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: We conducted a relevant keyword search and found no credible reports of an elephant falling onto a truck.

  • Upon analysing the clip, we identified multiple visual anomalies, raising a strong suspicion that the footage may be AI-generated.

To verify this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation's tool, which returned a 56 percent likelihood that the footage was AI-generated.

We further analysed the video’s keyframes using  Sight Engine's AI image detector, which produced a 97 percent probability, strongly indicating that the video is indeed AI-generated.

Conclusion: The clip of an elephant falling onto a truck has been artificially generated.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Elephant   Fact Check   Truck 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×