Does This Clip Show Cows Being Exported From Adani Port in Gujarat? A Fact-Check

A video showing large number of livestock being carried in a truck is going viral on the internet as recent visuals from 'Adani port' in Gujarat, where users have targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
What do viral posts say?: Targeting the government, people have said that 'cows are exported to European countries' to earn billions.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a reverse image search using the help of Google Lens and found the same video uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'Hamed ELhagary'.
It was shared on 19 April.
Its caption in Arabic when translated to English said, "Who is sleeping on the goods and waiting for the first 25,000 heads to be raised?."
According to the bio of the user, they are based in Egypt and run a meat wholesale business.
We found another post which was uploaded with an Arabic caption.
Team WebQoof has reached out to both the users for more details about the video and this report will be updated as and when a response is received.
Comparing visuals with ports: We compared the satellite view of the Mundra port to visuals from the viral video, which made it clear that the video was not recorded in Gujarat.
The distance between water seen near the port in viral video is not similar in the satellite view.
While the blue roof can be seen in both visuals, the buildings next to the roof are not the same.
We compared the satellite views of other ports operated by Adani group in Gujarat as well but did not find any similarities.
Using the buildings in the background as reference, we used Google Lens search and found a video on YouTube that carried similar visuals of a port.
The video was published on the official YouTube channel of 'Al Mayadeen Channel' on 12 January 2023.
It was titled, "Umm Qasr Port in Basra, Iraq's economic window."
What did a comparison show?: When we compared visuals of Umm Qasr Port in Iraq to keyframes from viral video, it showed several similarities in terms of structures and buildings.
Vehicle seen in the viral video: A closer look at the vehicles seen in the viral video showed the logo of Mercedes-Benz. It should be noted that trucks of the said company are not available in India under the same international logo.
This was first pointed out by fact-checking organisation, FactCrescendo.
In India, Daimler AG group sells trucks in India under the name of BharatBenz.
On comparing the logo of Mercedes-Benz to BharatBenz's logo, we found that both of them are completely different.
Conclusion: While we could independently verify the location or context of the video, it is clear that the video is not from Gujarat.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)