Fake Press Release Shared To Claim Adani Group 'Bribed Officials' in Kenya

A press release purportedly shared by Adani Group is being circulated on the internet to claim that it has accepted giving bribes to politicians and government officials in Kenya.
What does the press release say?: Talking about the recent demonstrations against the group's projects in Kenya, it said that "unsubstantiated allegations" will hamper their reputation as well as their efforts for the nation's progress.
It added a warning for those who are planning on participating in these demonstrations.
The above post had recorded over 48 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.
Is the press release real?: No, it has been fabricated to mislead the viewers. No such press release was shared by the group on 10 September.
Additionally, the Adani Group clarified on their official X handle that the viral press release was "fake".
What led us to the truth?: On going through the official website of Adani Group, we found that no such press release was published on 10 September.
Clarification from Adani Group: In fact, the group released a media statement rejecting the viral claim and said that it has not shared any press releases related to Kenya.
It also termed the viral screenshot as "fake".
Discrepancies in the viral image: We noticed that the logo of Adani looked morphed onto the purported press release.
Team WebQoof noticed that the press releases by the group usually do not carry a particular name and signature.
We also found that there were several irregular spacing errors as well.
Conclusion: The viral press release purportedly shared by Adani Group is fake.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)