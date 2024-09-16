ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fake Press Release Shared To Claim Adani Group 'Bribed Officials' in Kenya

Adani Group clarified on their official X handle that the viral press release was "fake".

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
A press release purportedly shared by Adani Group is being circulated on the internet to claim that it has accepted giving bribes to politicians and government officials in Kenya.

What does the press release say?: Talking about the recent demonstrations against the group's projects in Kenya, it said that "unsubstantiated allegations" will hamper their reputation as well as their efforts for the nation's progress.

  • It added a warning for those who are planning on participating in these demonstrations.

Adani Group clarified on their official X handle that the viral press release was "fake".

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The above post had recorded over 48 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

Is the press release real?: No, it has been fabricated to mislead the viewers. No such press release was shared by the group on 10 September.

  Additionally, the Adani Group clarified on their official X handle that the viral press release was "fake".

What led us to the truth?: On going through the official website of Adani Group, we found that no such press release was published on 10 September.

Adani Group clarified on their official X handle that the viral press release was "fake".

There was no press release shared on 10 September.

(Source: Adani website/Screenshot)

Clarification from Adani Group: In fact, the group released a media statement rejecting the viral claim and said that it has not shared any press releases related to Kenya.

  • It also termed the viral screenshot as "fake".

Discrepancies in the viral image: We noticed that the logo of Adani looked morphed onto the purported press release.

  • Team WebQoof noticed that the press releases by the group usually do not carry a particular name and signature.

  • We also found that there were several irregular spacing errors as well.

Adani Group clarified on their official X handle that the viral press release was "fake".

The press release had several discrepancies.

(Source: Viral image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: The viral press release purportedly shared by Adani Group is fake.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Topics:  Kenya   Adani Group   Webqoof 

