Actor’s Pic Shared as Doctor Who Succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat

An unrelated image is being shared to claim that Dr Vidhi, a gynaecologist from Gujarat, has succumbed to coronavirus.

It is true that Dr Vidhi, a gynaecologist from Ahmedabad, has indeed succumbed to COVID-19, however, the viral image shows south Indian actor Samskruthy Shenoy.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday, 16 September, revealed that at least 382 doctors have died of COVID-19.