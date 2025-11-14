ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Clip of Dharmendra Undergoing Physio Linked to His Recent Hospitalisation

The veteran actor shared the same video on his official Instagram page in April.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing actor Dharmendra being assisted during physiotherapy is being shared on social media platforms.

  • Those sharing the video claimed that it showed him recovery following his recent hospitalisation.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is not recent.

  • The veteran actor had shared the same clip in April on his official Instagram page.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a report by news agency ANI from 17 April featuring the same clip as the viral video.

  • The news agency noted that Dharmendra continued staying strong and active even at 89.

  • Furthermore, it noted that he shared an Instagram video from one of his physiotherapy sessions, in which he was seen lying on a bed as his physiotherapist assisted him with leg rotations using a foot stretcher strap.

  • The ANI report included a link to the original source of the video that is, the actor's official Instagram page.

  • Dharmendra shared the video on 17 April and stated, "Friends, with your good wishes and his blessings, i am working hard to be fit and fine. yoga, exercise and ………………..now physiotherapy . I am grateful to dear Amit kohli my physiotherapist." (sic.)

  • There have been speculations about the veteran actor's health with several news outlets misreporting about his demise.

  • The actor's family has put out statements to voice their frustation about the false reporting about Dharmendra's death.

Conclusion: An old clip showing Dharmendra undergoing physiotherapy is being shared on social media with users linking it to his recent hospitalisation.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

