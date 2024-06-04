Video of ABP News' Exit Polls Predicting Massive Win for INDIA Is Edited

A short clip showing Hindi news organisation ABP News' exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has gone viral on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will secure between 353 and 383 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would lose the elections, winning between 152 and 182 seats.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the numbers shown for NDA and INDIA were not aligned with each other in the viral video.
Additionally, the clip carried a watermark for 'Picsart', an editing tool.
This indicates that the video may have been edited.
To verify this, we looked for the video on ABP News' verified YouTube channel.
Here, we came across one of their videos related to exit polls, and found a similar frame about 26 minutes into the bulletin.
We noticed that the video showed the range of NDA's estimated number of seats as between 353 and 383, while INDIA was predicted to secure 152 - 182 seats, in accordance with all other exit polls.
(Note: Swipe to view comparison.)
One can see a short clip with the unedited visuals here.
Conclusion: An altered video is being shared to claim that ABP News predicted a higher number of seats for the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
