On 15 June, the Jharkhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared images from a coronavirus facility in Mumbai as those from one being constructed at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.The Pragati Maidan was earmarked by Delhi government to be converted into a COVID facility on 12 June. This comes as the Delhi government looks to ramp up bed capacity as coronavirus cases in the national capital rise. According to the government’s estimates, the stadium can accommodate 2,500 beds.Viral Video Showing Medical Staff Cheering is Not From New ZealandTHE CLAIMThe images are massively viral on Facebook and Twitter and are being circulated with the same misleading claim.“कोरोना से निपटने के लिए माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा लगातार युद्धस्तर पर तैयारी जारी है। बैंक्विट हाॅल और Pragati maidan में सामान्य कोरोना पीड़ितों के इलाज के लिए लगवाए जा रहे हैं बेड।” the claim reads.[Translation: The Delhi government is constantly preparing to fight coronavirus under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Beds are being arranged for coronavirus patients in Banquet Halls and Pragati Maidan]Among those who shared the images was the Jharkhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and MLA Praveen Kumar.Doctor’s Advice for COVID Patients at Home? Claims Are MisleadingWHAT WE FOUNDCongress MLA Zeeshan Siddique took to Twitter to point out that the person who can be seen walking in one of the images is him and the images are from a Covid-19 modular hospital at BKC, Bandra East in Mumbai.Next, we searched Google using the keywords “COVID-19 Modular hospital BKC” and found several reports which carried images of the coronavirus facility in Mumbai.Clearly, images from the BKC coronavirus facility in Mumbai are being shared as beds for COVID patients at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh a Cricketer? No, Tweet is FakeYou can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.