AajTak’s Claim That Usmani Hung Jinnah’s Portrait at AMU Is False

The issue first came to light in 2018 when BJP MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, asking him about the compulsion behind installing a photo of Jinnah. Usmani was then the chief of AMU’s student union.

Explaining why Jinnah’s portrait is installed in the university, AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai told NDTV that Jinnah was a founder of the university and was granted life membership of the student union.

“Traditionally, photographs of all life members are placed on the walls of the student union. Jinnah was accorded life membership of the AMU students' union in 1938. He was the founder member of the University Court in 1920 and also a donor,” he said.

In an opinion piece written for The Quint, author Rana Safvi mentioned a list of noted personalities who have been accorded with a lifetime membership of the university apart from Jinnah, which includes Dr BR Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, KM Munshi, Maulana Azad, Sir CV Raman, Jayaprakash Narayan and Mother Teresa.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, in 2018 the AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor clarified to the Centre that “the portrait has been in the students’ hall since 1938 while Usmani had called it 'just a historical preservation of the university’s legacy'.” However, there is no report to corroborate AajTak’s claim of Usmani having installed the portrait at the university.