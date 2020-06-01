As tensions escalate between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a picture which shows burning trucks is being circulated on social media with the claim that 158 security forces personnel have been killed by Chinese troops in Sikkim.However, the picture is old and was circulated back in 2017, at the time of the Doklam stand-off, with the same claim. The Indian and the Chinese governments had refuted the claim back then as well.CLAIMThe claim shared along with the picture reads, “#158 Security Forces of India got killed in Disastrous Rocket Launcher attack by China in Sikkim. #IndianMediaHidingThisNews (sic).”A Facebook page called ‘GS Green’ out up the post which was shared over 2,000 times at the time of writing the story.China’s Ladakh Incursion: Is It All About the PLA & Coronavirus? WHAT WE FOUND OUTOn conducting a reverse image search on the images attached with the post, we came across an article on NationClip which was published nearly three years ago. The article carried a flipped version of the same image and also carried the same information about killing of 158 soldiers. This information was attributed to Dunya News, a Pakistan-based TV news channel.Taking a cue from here, we ran a keyword search ‘158 soldiers killed in Sikkim’ and came across various news reports from July 2017, in which the Indian and Chinese governments had rejected this news report.The Quint, too, had carried the news story.India had termed the report as “utterly baseless, malicious and mischievous” back then.Though The Quint has not been able independently to verify the authenticity and the whereabouts of the picture, the fact that it existed back in 2017 makes it evident that it doesn’t show the current situation along the LAC.Decoding India-China Stand-Off and the Way Forward(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.