4G Internet Being Restored in Jammu? No, the Order Is Fake

As India grapples with coronavirus outbreak, the ban on high-speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir has become a matter of concern for doctors and citizens alike. Many are taking to social media to request the centre to restore 4G services in the region.

In light of this, a purported order from MHA saying that the government of India has decided to restore 4G internet in Jammu has been shared on social media.

“High-speed (4G) mobile internet services will be restored by tonight in all districts of Jammu, whereas 4G internet services suspension will continue in all districts of Kashmir till fresh assessment of the situation. However, any misuse of internet facilities will result in legal action,” it reads.