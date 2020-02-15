‘40 AAP MLAs Accused of Rape’: JD(U) Leader Shares Fake News
CLAIM
A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly elections with a comfortable majority of 62 MLAs, Janata Dal United (JD(U)) leader Ajay Alok tweeted that of the 62 elected representatives, 40 have been accused of rape.
In a tweet in Hindi, Alok said, “62 में 40 रेप के आरोपी , उनके समर्थन से Arvind Kejriwal जी मुख्यमंत्री , वाक़ई नई राजनीति की शुरुआत हुई हैं , दिल्ली को रेप कैपिटल कहने वाले आप लोगों ने तो RJD को पीछे कर दिया, Lalu Prasad ख़ुश होंगे आज की कोई तो आगे निकला , समझ आता हैं की निर्भया कांड क्यों होता हैं जनता ??”
[Translation: Of the 62 MLAs, 40 have been accused of rape. Arvind Kejriwal has won the elections on the back of these MLAs. Indeed this is the era of new politics. People who call Delhi the rape capital have left Rashtriya Janata Party far behind. Lalu Prasad must be happy that someone has defeated him. Now understand why cases like Nirbhaya happen?]
The tweet had garnered over 24,000 reactions and over 7,000 retweets at the time of writing the copy.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH
On going through the data available on Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an open source for data in the area of electoral and political reforms, we found out that as per the latest figures, 38 out of AAP’s 62 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
The report also mentions that 13 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women and out of these 13, only one has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).
The reports mentions Mohinder Goyal, who is the AAP MLA from Rithala constituency, as the one who has declared a case related to rape.
Clearly, the claims made by Alok are false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )