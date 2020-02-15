‘40 AAP MLAs Accused of Rape’: JD(U) Leader Shares Fake News

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly elections with a comfortable majority of 62 MLAs, Janata Dal United (JD(U)) leader Ajay Alok tweeted that of the 62 elected representatives, 40 have been accused of rape.

In a tweet in Hindi, Alok said, “62 में 40 रेप के आरोपी , उनके समर्थन से Arvind Kejriwal जी मुख्यमंत्री , वाक़ई नई राजनीति की शुरुआत हुई हैं , दिल्ली को रेप कैपिटल कहने वाले आप लोगों ने तो RJD को पीछे कर दिया, Lalu Prasad ख़ुश होंगे आज की कोई तो आगे निकला , समझ आता हैं की निर्भया कांड क्यों होता हैं जनता ??”

[Translation: Of the 62 MLAs, 40 have been accused of rape. Arvind Kejriwal has won the elections on the back of these MLAs. Indeed this is the era of new politics. People who call Delhi the rape capital have left Rashtriya Janata Party far behind. Lalu Prasad must be happy that someone has defeated him. Now understand why cases like Nirbhaya happen?]