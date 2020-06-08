Social media is abuzz with a video showing chained men passing through live fire in front of a huge crowd. The claim along with the video states that the men in the video are being punished for cow slaughter.However, we at WebQoof found that the video is as old as 2008 and contrary to the claims, is from a magic show organised at the Malappuram Kottapadi stadium in Kerala.THE CLAIMThe aforementioned video is being circulated with a claim that four Muslim men in India were burnt alive after being suspected of cow slaughter.“Extremists who have taken over India believe that cows are holier than a human being,” the claim reads.The video is being circulated on Facebook and Twitter with the same false claim.No, This Image is Not From the 1967 Indo-China Nathu La ConflictWHAT WE FOUNDWe fragmented the video into several keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search. This helped us find the same video uploaded on YouTube by one MM Puthiyath.The video uploaded in August 2017 described the incident as a magic show staged at Kerala’s Malappuram Kottapadi stadium by four magicians in 2008.The Quint reached out to MM Puthiyath, who is one of the magicians who performed the trick and he confirmed that the magic show happened in Kerala.“Five magicians came together to do this feat and this was an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of Records. In less than two minutes of us being lowered into the haystack we set ourselves free.” MM PuthiyathClearly, a 2008 video showing a magic trick in Kerala is being shared with a misleading claim.This is not the first time that this video is being shared with misleading claims on the internet. Earlier in May, it went viral on social media handles in the Middle East and the claim was debunked by fact-checking website Fatabyyano with the help of The Quint.2015 Movie Clip Shared As ‘Unfit Football Legend Maradona’(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)