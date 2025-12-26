From ‘Vote Chori’ to SIR: How Voter Fear Drove Misinformation Cycles in 2025

Before the first vote was even cast in Bihar, mistrust had already taken root online. Allegations of 'vote chori' following Rahul Gandhi’s press conference and confusion surrounding the Election Commission’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive sparked a nationwide misinformation spiral. This caused panic among voters in Bihar, spilled into West Bengal, and echoed across other states, chipping away at trust in the electoral process itself.

On 24 June, the ECI announced the schedule for Bihar’s SIR, describing it as a routine administrative exercise, conducted after 22 years, aimed at removing ineligible voters and enrolling newly eligible ones.

In August 2025, Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition and a senior leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), alleged that his name had been deleted from the state’s electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which the Election Commission of India denied.