2021 Assembly Polls: Twitter Launches Policies to Curb Fake News

As India gears up for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, social media giant Twitter has updated its policy “to encourage a healthy, informed, and vibrant civic dialogue” during the polls.

In a blog dated 24 March, the tech platform said that a global cross functional team has been tasked with the responsibility to run the election integrity work. Their main target is to keep the service safe from attempts to manipulate the platform and content that can incite violence, abuse, and threats and trigger the risk of offline harm.