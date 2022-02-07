ADVERTISEMENT

2018 Video of a Scuffle Between BJP MLA Supporters, Locals Shared as Recent

The villagers got angry at the MLA reminding him of the unfulfilled poll promises.

Arpita Ghosh
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The claim states that BJP MLA Jai Mangal Kanojiya was beaten up recently in Uttar Pradesh.</p></div>
i

A video of an angry crowd thrashing supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jai Mangal Kanojiya from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh is being shared on social media with the claim that the MLA was beaten up recently, ahead of the upcoming polls.

However, we found the video is from 2018 when the BJP MLA representing the Sadar seat and his supporters were beaten up by angry villagers in Maharajganj in UP for not fulfilling election promises.

CLAIM

The video is being shared with the claim in Hindi stating that a BJP leader was beaten up with slippers in Uttar Pradesh insinuating that the video is recent.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be seen <a href="https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=456858565978321&amp;id=100049625435825">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Another archived link of the video shared with the same claim can be seen here. The post has over 40,000 shares.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The video carried a logo of the Hindi news channel News24.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The logo of 'News24'.</p></div>

The logo of 'News24'.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

We then checked the YouTube channel of News24 and searched with relevant keywords in Hindi and found the video from 2018. The 3:40 minute video was published on 5 December 2018.

The report mentioned that when BJP MLA Kanojia had gone to a village in Maharajganj, UP, along with his supporters, when the people got angry at him for not fulfilling election promises, a scuffle broke out between the villagers and the supporters.

Further, we also found a news report published three years back on Dainik Bhaskar. The report read that the clash had taken place in Barwan Raja village in Maharajganj district when Kanojiya had taken out the 'Kamal Sandesh' Yatra.

Clearly, a video from 2018 is being shared on social media with a misleading claim that it shows a recent video of the BJP MLA getting beaten up.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

