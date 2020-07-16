2018 Incident From Rajasthan Viral As ‘Brahmins Burning BJP Flag’

Using the names and places mentioned in the headline of the article – Kotputli, Hansraj Patel and Mukesh Goyal – we tracked down the Bhaskar.com article in question.

According to the article, the incident had taken place in November 2018 in Kotputli, Jaipur district, in the run-up to the Rajasthan Assembly elections, when Hansraj, a local BJP leader, was denied a ticket for the elections. Mukesh Goyal, another BJP leader, was given the ticket instead, which led to supporters of Hansraj protesting by burning effigies of some prominent BJP leaders and the party flag.

Further, The Quint reached out to a local reporter in Kotputli, who confirmed that in the run-up to the incident, there had been rumours of Hansraj having been given the ticket for Kotputli, leading to celebration amongst his supporters.

However, the next day, when it came to light that the ticket had actually gone to Goyal, his supporters staged this protest. Post this incident, Hansraj reportedly filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

Therefore, it is clear that a two-year-old unrelated incident is being shared on social media now without the correct context.