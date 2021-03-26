2018 Clipping on Fake EVMs is From Rajasthan, Not West Bengal

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the state of West Bengal, a newspaper clipping claiming that 66 fake Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were seized from the house of a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has gone viral.

However, we found that the said clipping is related to Beawar in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district and not West Bengal, as claimed. Further, a local reporter confirmed to us that it’s an old piece of news.