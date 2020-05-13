An image of a man carrying an old lady on his back is being shared to claim that it shows the plight of migrant workers in India during the COVID-19 lockdown.However, the image is not only old but is also not from India. The Quint’s WebQoof team found that the image is from 2017 and shows Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh.THE CLAIMThe image was shared by @INCSCDept, the official Twitter handle of Dalit Congress. “.@narendramodi जी, क्या आप इनके चेहरे की बेबसी को आप पढ़ पा रहे हैं? कुछ तो करो सरकार..(sic),” the caption along with the image read.[Translation: @narendramodi, Is the helplessness on their faces visible to you? The government must do something.]The image was also shared by journalists and authors Tavleen Singh and Sagarika Ghose on Twitter along with a host of other images.The image is also being shared on Facebook with the same claim.Gujarat Woman Killed Daughters & Self Due to Hunger? Fake Alert!WHAT WE FOUNDA Google reverse image search directed us to several reports from 2017 which carried the same image and suggested that it is from Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazaar where many Rohingya refugees had come to stay.Although thousands of migrants are facing hardships because of the lockdown and are walking back home on foot, this particular image in question is an older image.The Quint’s WebQoof team has also reached out to the photographer to verify the context and know more details. This story will be updated as and when we receive a response.Video From Kathua Passed Off as Residents Protesting in SuratYou can read all our coronavirus fact-checks here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)