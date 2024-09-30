ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old Video Falsely Shared As One of Hezbollah Strike on Israeli Base

The video dates back to November 2015 and reportedly shows a blast at a chemical factory in China.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a structure exploding is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it with the claim that it shows Hezbollah's recent attack on an Israeli base.

The video dates back to November 2015 and reportedly shows a blast at a chemical factory in China.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The video dates back to 2015 and reportedly shows an explosion at a chemical factory in China.

Also Read

Old, Unrelated Clips Falsely Linked to Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah’s Death

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

  • Through Microsoft's Bing, we found a YouTube video published on 30 November 2015, which carried the same visuals and mentioned that it showed a "chemical plant blast" in China.

The video dates back to November 2015 and reportedly shows a blast at a chemical factory in China.

The video was shared nine years ago.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • Adding the words 'chemical blast 2015' to the reverse image search on Google Images led us to a report by Military.com, which mentioned that the incident took place on 17 November 2015, at a chemical factory in China's Zhejiang province.

The video dates back to November 2015 and reportedly shows a blast at a chemical factory in China.

The incident reportedly took place on 17 November 2015.

(Source: Military.com/Screenshot)

  • A further search led us to the same video, uploaded on a website called Manufacturing.net, which also mentioned that it showed a blast at a chemical processing plant in China.

The video dates back to November 2015 and reportedly shows a blast at a chemical factory in China.

This page also carried the same 2015 video.

(Source: Manufacturing.net/Screenshot)

  • While we could not independently verify the location of the video, we can confirm that the video is old and has no connection to the ongoing armed conflict between Israel's forces and Hezbollah.

Conclusion: An old video, reportedly showing an explosion at a chemical processing facility in China, is being falsely shared as visuals of Hezbollah's strike on an Israeli base.

Also Read

Edited Clip Shared to Falsely Claim Sarfaraz Khan Called Shubman Gill Overrated

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Israel   hezbollah   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×