A video doing rounds on the internet is being shared with a claim that it shows "unfit" Argentinian football legend, Diego Maradona. However, we found that the claim is misleading and the video is from a 2015 Hollywood movie, Youth.THE CLAIMThe aforementioned video shows a person who looks like Maradona, juggling a ball and experiencing fatigue as a result. Users across social media platforms are sharing the video in disbelief."How do you convince your children that this was the best player in the world and achieved the World Cup in 1986 Maradona ??? (sic)," reads the claim.WHAT WE FOUNDWe fragmented the video into several keyframes using InVid Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search. This helped us find a Facebook video with the caption, "Maradona kicking a tennis ball in Paolo Sorrentino's Youth."Youth is a 2015 film, written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino. The film has a character based on Maradona and is played by Roly Serrano. We found a profile of the actor in this article published by The Indian Express.A Google search using terms, "Youth movie Roly Serrano" helped us find an article on a Spanish website which carried images similar to visuals shown in the video.We also found an extended version of the same video on YouTube.It's quite clear that footage from a 2015 film starring a Maradona lookalike is being shared to claim that the footballer is suffering from obesity.