2013 Video From Egypt Shared as Palestinians Faking Death in Gaza

A video showing people covered in shrouds lying on ground is viral on social media with a false claim that suggests that Palestinians are faking casualties amid renewed attacks by Israel after the recent escalation of tensions between the countries.

Israeli airstrikes, which began earlier this month, have claimed close to 200 Palestinian lives, including that of children, in Gaza.

However, we found that the video, which dates back to 2013, was from Egypt where students from the Al-Azhar University staged a protest against the security forces after former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi's government was overthrown. We also found that this wasn’t the first time the same video had been shared out of context.