Image From 2013 Shared as IAF Airlifting 800 People From Kabul Amid Crisis

Amid the escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, a photo of passengers sitting in a military cargo plane is being shared with the claim that it showed the Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 evacuating 800 people from Kabul.

However, we found that the photo is from 2013, when the United States Air Force had evacuated more than 680 Tacloban residents, following Super Typhoon Haiyan, to Manila taking them on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.