2012 Video of Palestinian Activists Arrest Shared as Recent Clip

An old video from 2012 of a Palestinian woman being manhandled and detained by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) is being shared on social media, falsely attributing it to the recent escalation between Israel and Palestine.

However, we found that the video has been on the internet since 2012 and shows Palestinian activist Nariman Tamimi being arrested by Israeli soldiers after a weekly demonstration in Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank region of the Palestinian territories of Israel.