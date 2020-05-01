The rumours about North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s health began to swirl after he missed the 15 April commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.Amid the speculations, a viral video falsely claimed that it shows exclusive footage of the funeral of Kim Jong-Un. Rather, it is a 2011 video which shows the body of his father, Kim Jong Il lying at a palace.CLAIMA viral video shows a body lying in the centre of a hall, which is being claimed to be that of Kim Jong-Un. Several people can be seen crying and paying their respects to the person seen in the video.Several social media users have shared the video on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.Mother, Daughter Killed in UP, Incident Given False Communal SpinWHAT WE FOUND OUTWe searched on YouTube using keywords “Kim Jong-Un funeral” and found a video uploaded by ABC News in 2011 with the caption: “Kim Jong-Il Dead: N Korea Really Mourning?”At 0:29 seconds into the video, we can see that the visuals seen in the viral video are the same as that of the one shared in 2011.We then searched using keywords “Kim Jong-Il funeral” and found a video uploaded by AP archive in 2015, mentioning that the video is from 20 December 2011 and that the body seen in the video is of North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Il, who is Kim Jong-Un’s father.From 01:53 minutes onwards, there are several visuals that are the same as the one seen in the viral video. For instance, the below image shows same people entering the venue in the same order in both the videos.Visuals seen at 02:14 minutes into the AP video also match the ones seen in the viral video.South Korea's government, on 27 April, dismissed rumours that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is in fragile condition, as speculation about his health intensifies amid the North's silence on his whereabouts.Kim Jong-Un is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, and he hadn't missed the event, one of the most important in the country, since assuming power after his father's death in late 2011.Surat Video Viral As ‘People Gathering Near Mosque in Delhi’You can read all our coronavirus fact-checks here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)