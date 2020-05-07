A screenshot of a bulletin of news channel News Nation is going viral with the false claim that more than 100 nurses in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar tendered their resignations together, because of Jamaatis who misbehaved with them.While the screenshot of the bulletin simply says 100 nurses in Jhalawar resigned, the message being shared with the screenshot says that they took this decision because Jamaatis spit at them, amongst other things.But this claim is false and the mass resignation happened due to a completely unrelated reason.CLAIMThe message, in Hindi, further claims that when ward boys go to give food, the Jamaatis demand biryani and abuse them if the demand is not met.Abhijit Banerjee on Twitter? No, Economist Says Accounts Are FakeThe claim obviously comes in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.The tweet shared above had 1.2k retweets and 1.8k likes at the time this story was published.The same message and the screenshot were also shared by many others on Twitter.The same claim was also viral on Facebook.WHAT WE FOUNDWe noticed that the screenshot of the bulletin itself made no claim about Jamaatis misbehaving and did not give a reason for the reported mass resignation of the nurses.On performing a keyword search on Google, we came across the news article by News Nation.The article carried no mention of any misbehaviour by members of Tablighi Jamaat causing the resignation and instead said that the nursing staff had resigned because they refused to work for low wages of Rs 6,000.According to the article, the nursing staff said that they would work for free if required but not for such low wages and also complained about the lack of PPE being provided to them to avoid being infected with coronavirus.We also came across a news report by ABP News which said the same thing about the incident, adding the detail that this had happened at the Jhalawar Medical College.Muslims Threatening Cops to Open Mosques Amid COVID Lockdown? No!According to this article, the nursing staff had handed in their resignations to the Dean of the Medical College, alleging that hospital medical personnel have been found to be coronavirus positive and that despite this, no examination of the nursing workers had been done. They also reportedly complained about the low wages and that no protective equipment was being given to those working in the COVID-19 ward.In neither report did we find any mention of any misbehaviour by Jamaatis. Clearly, an unrelated bulletin is being shared to claim that the nurses resigned owing to the unruly behaviour of Jamaatis.You can read all our coronavirus fact-checks here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)